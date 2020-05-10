How Hollywood's Shutdown Has Been A Good Thing For The Walking Dead Movie

Scott M. Gimple, being one of the many busy screenwriters during this time, commented earlier this year that he intends for The Walking Dead movie to heighten the stakes for Rick Grimes. Everything Rick Grimes went through on the television show will feel like preparation for what he's going to face in the movie. However, Gimple also said that he envisions the movie to be similar to Logan -- a kind of swan song for Rick Grimes that works entirely on its own.