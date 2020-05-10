Bucky Gets Some Sleek Wakandan Armor In New Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art

Bucky Barnes has had an interesting journey that’s taken him to different places within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Part of his story includes a pit stop in Wakanda to be cured of his HYDRA programming. The former assassin spent most of his time on ice before using the rest of his time to refresh himself both physically and mentally, but he was more than ready to jump back into action during Avengers: Infinity War. Although he would quickly don some familiar threads for the fight against Thanos’ army, it looks like he almost received an entirely new look.