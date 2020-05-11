Deadpool Creator Blames Marvel For Deadpool 3’s Delay

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's no secret that the superhero genre has become a behemoth presence in the film world. And while countless franchises have hit theaters coming from various cinematic universes, a few have risen to the top as fan favorites. Chief among them is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, which broke new ground with an R-rated, fourth wall-breaking antihero. Deadpool 2 was another massive hit, but there's no indication as to when work on the upcoming threequel might begin. And Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is holding Marvel Studios personally responsible for this delay.