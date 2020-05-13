8 Great Matthew McConaughey Performances You Might Have Missed

Kubo And The Two Strings (2016)

As a father of three, Matthew McConaughey figured it was about time that he do a family film (his first in a long time) and chose what would also be his first ever voice performance in an animated film, and one stunning original work of art the Oscar-nominated animation is in Kubo and the Two Strings. The hero of the story (voiced by Art Parkinson) is assisted by a monkey (Charlize Theron) and a human-sized half-man, half-insect Samurai named Beetle (McConaughey, as surprisingly great comic relief) in hopes to find a mystical suit of armor Kubo can use to defeat an evil spirit threatening his home.