Watch Back To The Future’s Cast Reunite For Nostalgic Fun Thanks To Josh Gad

If you want the casts of beloved movies from decades past to reunite, Josh Gad is the man currently making that happen. Late last month, he brought The Goonies cast members back together for the first episode of his YouTube series Reunited Apart, and for the show’s second episode, he organized a meet-up with familiar faces from the Back to the Future franchise, with the first movie, like The Goonies, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
Watch the Back to the Future reunion for yourself below, which includes plenty of moments with Josh Gad going full fanboy in front of them.
Let’s quickly round up who all was present for this Back to the Future get-together that was put together to raise money for Project Hope, a global health and humanitarian relief organization. As far as on-camera talent goes, we have Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Mary Steenburgen (Clara Clayton) and Elisabeth Shue (Jennifer Parker in the latter two movies. As for off-camera folks, there was director/co-writer Robert Zemeckis, producer/co-writer Bob Gale and singer Huey Lewi and composer Alan Silvestri.
As if this reunion wasn’t star-studded enough, sci-fi film and TV heavyweight J.J. Abrams also stopped by to talk about how much of a Back to the Future fan he is and to ask the cast and crew members in attendance on their thoughts about the franchise’s ties with Rick and Morty, among other things. Then, right before the video wrapped up, Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker in the first movie) popped in to express gratitude to first responders and all the people working on the front lines during these troubling times.
Other highlights from the Back to the Future reunion included trivia and the cast members reciting some of their famous lines from the trilogy, and before the Claudia Wells cameo, there was a mashup of internet users from all over lip-synching/performing and/or dancing to Back to the Future’s anthem, “The Power of Love.” So if you’re a Back to the Future fan, this video is definitely worth a watch.
All three Back to the Future movies earned a lot of positive reception, and the trilogy ended up grossing over $970 million worldwide. In the years since the film series concluded, the franchise has expanded through an animated TV series, comic books, video games and a short film entitled Doc Brown Saves the World, the latter of which was released in 2015 and explained why that year looks different in reality compared to what was shown in Back to the Future Part II. The first movie has even been adapted into a stage musical!
However, for those of you who have still been holding out hope that Back to the Future 4 might someday be made, you’d best shelve those hopes. When Josh Gad asked Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale what they would pitch for such a story, the latter jokingly suggested it’d follow Marty and Doc trying to stop Back to the Future 4 from being made, while the former said he had an idea that he could pitch to Gale with a straight face, he would have done so already.
In addition to being available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, the Back to the Future trilogy is currently streaming on Netflix. Be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for all the latest and greatest in movies news, and browse through our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are set to hit theaters later this year.