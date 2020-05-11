Watch Back To The Future’s Cast Reunite For Nostalgic Fun Thanks To Josh Gad

However, for those of you who have still been holding out hope that Back to the Future 4 might someday be made, you’d best shelve those hopes. When Josh Gad asked Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale what they would pitch for such a story, the latter jokingly suggested it’d follow Marty and Doc trying to stop Back to the Future 4 from being made, while the former said he had an idea that he could pitch to Gale with a straight face, he would have done so already.