The Selena Scene That Convinced Jennifer Lopez To Pursue A Career In Music

When we did this scene, we didn’t have a huge budget to make the movie. One of the reasons why it was so beautifully realized was the support of the Tejano community. 35,000 people came. We didn’t pay them, they came out of their love for Selena and they filled that stadium. We couldn’t believe it and they all came dressed as if they were coming to a Selena concert and many of them had been at the Houston Astrodome concert with Selena. They came to support the movie and see how good Jennifer was going to do capturing Selena.