The Jetsons And 8 Other Hanna-Barbera Classics That Need A Movie After Scoob!

Jabberjaw

And then there's everyone's favorite shark from the 1970s. No, not the shark from Jaws, but the titular character from the 1976 Hanna-Barbera animated series Jabberjaw. I mean, what's not to love about a 15-foot great white shark who can live out of water, plays the drums in a rock band, and change his physical form to create various objects? But over the years, it seems poor old Jabberjaw can't get no respect, and aside from reruns on a number of cable channels in the decades following the show's initial release. It might be too much of a hidden gem to get the attention that a movie like Scoob! is getting, but there's a lot that could be done with the concept of a shark who plays the drums and goes off on adventures.