Audiences Roasting Netflix Movie With 0% Score, But They're Still Streaming It

But hey, what people are watching doesn't always have anything to do with quality. Perhaps people are being drawn in by the tale of John Henry -- a classic American folk story about man triumphing over machine. In the folk story, he hammered steel drills into rock to make holes so they could blast the rock with explosives. He challenged a race between him and a rock-drilling machine and won, but tragically died after his heart gave out from the stress. Somehow, the creators took that and made, well, this poorly reviewed movie.