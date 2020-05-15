Spoiler: Kumail Nanjiani’s Most Influential Comic Book Is Not Marvel's The Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani's opinion here is going to be one that's shared by a lot of people. Even if you don't believe Alan Moore's Watchmen is the most influential comic, it's difficult not to put it near the top of the list. As Nanjiani says, it took a different angle to exploring superheros in comics that most people had never seen before. It also was one of the comics that propelled the "dark and gritty" comic aesthetic that would become a predominant part of the medium for the next decade, and has never truly gone away entirely.