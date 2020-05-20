Harry Potter: 7 Major Questions We Still Have About The Future Of JK Rowling's Books And Movies

The twist left a sour taste in many of our mouths because well… it felt like a big Star Wars-esque move (not every plot point needs to revolve around lineage Hollywood)! And it just doesn’t add up to the timeline of what we know about the Dumbledores. The Harry Potter books indicated that Albus had two siblings, Ariana and Aberforth, not someone named Aurelius. Plus, Albus’ mom Kendra supposedly died in an explosion in 1899, Credence is supposedly eighteen years old and living in 1926. That math does not line up folks. Will J.K. Rowling explain this plot hole going forward or will the franchise disregard more details from the initial books? And what does this twist even mean for Fantastic Beasts? It feels more random than shocking right now.