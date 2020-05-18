Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods Trailer Brings A Fiery Vietnam Treasure Hunt To Netflix

Telling the story of four Vietnam vets (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) returning to their former battlefield, Da 5 Bloods sees these soldiers on a very special mission. As it turns out, this group buried some hidden treasure, upon the suggestion of their former squad leader (Chadwick Boseman), with the intent of retrieving it at a later date. Of course, while the war may be over, the terrain is still pretty dangerous in its own ways; and there’s bound to be other parties interested in stealing that loot themselves. Take a look.