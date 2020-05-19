The Godzilla And Kong Movies: 6 Questions We Have About The Future Of The MonsterVerse

Well, possibly, but things aren’t looking so great. Mostly because of diminishing returns. The 2014 Godzilla made a healthy $527 million worldwide against its $160 million budget, making it a hit. Likewise with Kong: Skull Island, which cost $185 million, but made over $566.7 million worldwide. But Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which cost $170 million, only made $386.6 million worldwide. A minor hiccup? Maybe. But with King of the Monsters including fan favorites like Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah, one would think that this would be the biggest movie yet in the MonsterVerse, but instead, it performed the weakest. So that means that Godzilla vs. Kong really has to step it up at the box office if there are going to be more movies in the series.