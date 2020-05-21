Space Jam 2: 7 Quick Things We Know About Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021. So we're kind of [OK]. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it.