Kevin Smith Eyed A Different Actress For Jersey Girl Before Ben Affleck Suggested J.Lo

Just as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s breakup became fodder for the headlines, Jersey Girl found itself released to crowds that weren’t exactly thrilled with what it had to offer. Outside of the fact that its on-screen romance was tinged by very off-screen image shifts, the 2004 movie wasn’t what folks expected from the man that taught the world how to Stink Palm. So while some might have said that the box office for Jersey Girl was put on ice thanks to the curse of Bennifer, it wasn’t entirely the truth.