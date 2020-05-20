After Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Split, The Actor Has One Request

Leave a Comment
One burden celebrity couples must bear is often being in front of the cameras during the thick and thin. Transformers star Megan Fox and 90210 alum Brian Austin Green have been married for ten years, but recent rumors not only indicated that the couple may have separated, but Fox may have already moved on with rapper and co-star Machine Gun Kelly. Green has now set the record straight.
The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles actor made one thing particularly clear regarding his and Megan Fox's separation. Here’s what he said:
It's really important to me that people don't treat anyone like a villain or a victim in this situation.
On an episode of his podcast Context with Brian Austin Green, the actor took the full time to explain the situation clearly since he felt it was starting to get out of hand. As Brian Austin Green detailed, Megan Fox was on a five-week shoot late last year when she had an unusually vivid dream that the pair may become distant when she returned. Strangely enough, two weeks after she returned, things felt different and “weird” between them. As Green recalls it:
She said, ‘You know what, I realized while I was out of the country working alone, that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience. And I think that's something that might be worth trying for me.’ I was upset about it, but I can't be upset at her and I wasn't upset at her because she didn't ask to feel that way.
The couple has since decided to separate. They have each been spotted vacationing in different locations, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been hanging out together. Brian Austin Green said Fox and Kelly are currently “friends,” and he doesn’t want either of them to be painted as the villain and him the victim.
Brian Austin Green complimented his wife for being a “responsible” person who has continued to make good choices. She has directly spoken to him about Machine Gun Kelly. He broke down on the podcast, showing his concern over the public placing them at odds when she has been his best friend for fifteen years and continues to be the mother of his three kids.
Although the couple are in unmarked territory in their relationship, Brian Austin Green believes they will continue to go on family vacations and have holidays together. They have reportedly separated before back in 2009 and 2015.
As many couples quarantine together, a few other celebrity splits have been announced such as Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, who announced their split last month. Today Show contributor Jill Martin also recently called it quits with her fiancé, and Mary-Kate Olsen is currently going through a divorce.
