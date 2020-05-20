Apparently The 2021 Oscars Might End Up Being Delayed

The 2020 theatrical calendar has been significantly shaken up by the health crisis, with plenty of completed movies and those close to the finish line being delayed to either later in the year or into 2021. There are a handful of movies that have since decided to forgo a theatrical release in favor of coming out on VOD or streaming, but when you combine those delays with the movies that were in the midst of production and had to stop rolling cameras, the result is a domino effect that stretches out to late 2022, and may end up going further.