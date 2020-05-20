Bill And Ted 3's Alex Winter Updates Fans On What's Going On With Face The Music

Fans of the Bill and Ted franchise have been waiting almost three decades for a conclusion to the story of the underachievers who become the most important rock band in history. For a long time we thought the movie would never happen, but then Bill and Ted Face the Music was officially confirmed and production began in short order. While the movie is currently slated to hit theaters in August, nothing is for sure when it comes to theatrical releases today and now many fans are getting a bit concerned about the film's future.