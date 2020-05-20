After Snoop Dogg's Awesome Frozen Video Goes Viral, Idina Menzel Responds

“Let It Go” first released in 2013 to the delight of kids everywhere. The Frozen soundtrack was so popular that it became the first album of its kind to garner 1 million downloads. Fans loved it so much at the time they made plenty of songs inspired by Frozen's tracks, especially "Let It Go." Still, this eventually became an ever-present, inescapable annoyance for some parents. Idina Menzel admitted it might be annoying to parents, but she is grateful for the song and believes it’s been a gift to her career.