Lovebirds Stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Name Two Movies That Inspire Their New Comedy

In The Lovebirds, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star as Jibran and Leilani – a couple that has spent years together, but mutually agree that it’s time for them to split while driving over to a friend’s place for dinner. Making things go from bad to worse, their car winds up not only being hijacked by a man pretending to be a cop, but is then used as a murder weapon to kill a man on a bicycle. Fearing that they will be convicted of the crime, the protagonists decide that the only way to clear their name before they get arrested is to try and solve the mystery themselves.