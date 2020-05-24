What To Watch On Amazon Prime With The Whole Family

It's family movie night. You've got the popcorn, the soda, the blankets — everything you need for a comfortable night in. Everyone is nice and cozy. Let the show begin! You go to Amazon Prime, but there are just so many choices. What do you choose? If you don't pick a movie soon, the little ones will be fast asleep before it's over. You need some options. And fast. That's where we're here to help.

If you're looking for some family movies or shows that are currently available for your viewing pleasure on Amazon Prime, we've got some helpful selections for what you can pick. Whether it's animated movies, action-friendly adventures, or other charming adventures, these are titles for families with all different types of interests. Without further ado, here are a bunch of family films and shows you can enjoy on Amazon Prime now!