How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels About Ben Affleck Moving On With Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck had been rumored to be dating for several months after rumors began swirling in March. While it seemed as if they had been social distancing together, a more orchestrated post confirming their relationship didn’t surface until earlier this month. Now it seems to be the real deal, we’ve all been wondering how Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner has been feeling right?
Well, you may not need to wonder much longer. While Jennifer Garner hasn’t straight-up come out and said she’s in favor of the relationship, if reports are to be believed, she’s “happy” for Ben Affleck and his new partner. Over at Us Weekly a source said it’s always “sad” to see someone move on but that Garner is allegedly “ultimately happy that he is happy” and also “in a good and healthy place.”
Until Jennifer Garner officially confirms her feelings on Ben Affleck it’s hard to tell if this is an exact assessment of how the Camping and Love, Simon actress is really feeling, but she’s not really the type to air dirty laundry either way. In the past, she’s actually been really supportive of her ex even when he has dealt with personal struggles.
For example, when Ben Affleck was struggling and went to rehab just before The Way Back was supposed to film, Jennifer Garner called director Gavin O’Conner and worked through keeping the actor on the project. That’s a confirmed story from O’Conner himself, so it’s clear that she is supportive of Affleck even if the two are no longer together.
Given they co-parent their children – daughters Seraphina and Violet and son Samuel – together, it’s good they got to a place where they can be there for each other. This is especially true given how long it took for them to come to a custody agreement after splitting up in 2015.
Meanwhile, while Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck have been enjoying food and exotic locations together, Jennifer Garner has been drinking wine and doing a lot of laundry. Life as the mom, amirite?
It should be noted that Garner has seemingly moved on as well and has been seemingly dating John Miller, a CEO for Cali group, for some time now, though the couple are private and not often photographed together. Outside of her personal life, Jennifer Garner will next appear in the upcoming comedy Yes Day.
Ben Affleck’s next film will be with Hollywood it girl Ana de Armas. Called Deep Water, it’s a thriller about cheating during marriage and the lengths people may go to avoid divorce even though they no longer fulfill one another. Ana de Armas will also appear in the next Bond film, No Time To Die, which was initially scheduled for release earlier this year.