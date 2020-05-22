Suicide Squad And 6 Other Movies That Deserve The Snyder Cut Treatment

Cursed

Even director Wes Craven has been subjected to the knives of studio executives; just ask anyone who’s a fan of his PG-13 werewolf film Cursed. The mention of that rating is no mistake either, as Dimension Studios cut his contractually obligated R-rated film into a more “market friendly” product. That original cut is apparently still out there, with an executive from Dimension swearing it still exists in the studio’s vault. With tons of actors, and a huge portion of the original plot, being excised, stories of the production’s woes have built quite the narrative since the movie’s 2004 release. Wes Craven may no longer be with us, but it’d be nice to see one of his most infamous films get the edit it deserves.