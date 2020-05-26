Labyrinth 2 Just Took A Big Step Forward With Marvel Talent

Leave a Comment
The late David Bowie is an multitalented icon who has entertained audiences for decades. In addition to his prolific career as a recording artist, Bowie was also an occasional actor, with his most iconic role being Jim Henson's 1986 fantasy movie Labyrinth. It's a beloved musical film that was produced by Lucasfilm, with David Bowie starring as Jareth the Goblin King. A sequel is in development by TriStar Pictures, and it just took a major step forward by hiring some Marvel talent. Specifically, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson.
Labyrinth 2 was originally announced to be directed by The Girl in the Spider’s Web’s Fede Alvarez. But it was revealed in the beginning of March that Alvarez had departed this role, possibly setting back the upcoming movie's production. But a replacement has already been found in Doctor Strange's Scott Derrickson. Derrickson isn't set to return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which presumably opened up his schedule for this new exciting project.
This latest Labyrinth 2 update comes to us from Deadline, and is sure to be exciting for the generations of moviegoers who were brought up on Jim Henson's original movie. Fede Alvarez's departure had the potential to derail the movie's development process, so it's a relief to see that another filmmaker has stepped in to make the upcoming sequel into a reality. What's more, Scott Derrickson's work in Doctor Strange proved how he could tackle a story with high concepts, and out of this world characters.
Scott Derrickson turned down the opportunity to return to the MCU and direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, citing creative differences with Marvel Studios. But the sequel is still going full speed ahead, with Spider-Man director Sam Raimi returning to the superhero genre to helm Stephen Strange's second solo flick in the MCU.
While Marvel fans are bummed that Scott Derrickson won't be back in the MCU for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it should be interesting to see what he brings to Labyrinth 2. The first movie is both bonkers and iconic, featuring a variety of creatures created by Jim Henson. There will also be a David Bowie sized hole in the upcoming sequel, so perhaps another big star will take his place in the upcoming sequel.
