Labyrinth 2 Just Took A Big Step Forward With Marvel Talent

This latest Labyrinth 2 update comes to us from Deadline, and is sure to be exciting for the generations of moviegoers who were brought up on Jim Henson's original movie. Fede Alvarez's departure had the potential to derail the movie's development process, so it's a relief to see that another filmmaker has stepped in to make the upcoming sequel into a reality. What's more, Scott Derrickson's work in Doctor Strange proved how he could tackle a story with high concepts, and out of this world characters.