Pornhub Is Hosting A Watch Party With Pornstars And The Perfect Comedian

With people starved for both things to do and human interactions, watch parties have become exponentially more popular over the past few months. We’ve watched hit movies with their directors. We’ve revisited classic games with their players, and now, we’re getting the chance to consume pornography with those who make it. That’s right. The next evolution of the watch party is here, and it apparently involves 10,000 person Zoom calls, big butts and comedian Jim Norton.
Popular adult entertainment site Pornhub is partnering with porn parody favorite WoodRocket to give fans the chance to watch porn alongside those who actually make it. The event, officially called “Watch Along With Pornstars”, will be hosted by comedy favorite Jim Norton and porn legend Asa Akira. It will take place on May 27th at 7 PM EST/ 4 PM PST and will feature five adult scenes, as well as interviews and commentary from Kira Noir, Angela White, Vina Sky, Kendra Spade and Cherie Deville. Space is limited to 10,000 people; so, if you’d like to sign up, I’d recommend doing it ASAP right here.
Naturally, there’s perhaps no one in the world more excited for the event than Jim Norton. The popular stand-up who has hosted the AVN Awards and has always been open about discussing all things sexual is hyping the event with just a dynamite pull quote. Check this beauty out…
Doing a porn watch-along with porn stars, it’s going to be like sitting down with DeNiro and watching Goodfellas.
The format for the event will work something like this. All involved will watch a scene featuring the performer. As soon as everyone has finished, Norton, Akira and the star of the specific scene will participate in a Q&A. No doubt we’ll get some dynamite questions and answers, as everyone involved is likely to be both comfortable with direct questions and willing to answer almost anything that comes in.
Of course, here at CinemaBlend, we’ve spent the past few months covering a wide variety of watch parties and pretty much all of them we’ve sat through have netted some cool stories and proven to be a great way to spend a few hours. From That Thing You Do to Man Of Steel to Michael Jordan’s famous Flu Game, it’s been a great way to revisit the things we love with people who have a different perspective. I’m almost positive, even after this is all over, watch parties will stick around. Hopefully this is the first of many we get from Pornhub and WoodRocket. After all, a company can only produce so many adult movie parodies a year.
If you’d like more information on Watch Along With Pornstars or if you’d like to get a rundown of the specific scenes that will be shown, you can head over to Pornhub’s blog (NSFW) for more information. Just act quickly. Something tells me those 10,000 spots will go quickly given the site is reportedly visited by 130 million people a day.