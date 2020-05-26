Pornhub Is Hosting A Watch Party With Pornstars And The Perfect Comedian

Popular adult entertainment site Pornhub is partnering with porn parody favorite WoodRocket to give fans the chance to watch porn alongside those who actually make it. The event, officially called “Watch Along With Pornstars”, will be hosted by comedy favorite Jim Norton and porn legend Asa Akira. It will take place on May 27th at 7 PM EST/ 4 PM PST and will feature five adult scenes, as well as interviews and commentary from Kira Noir, Angela White, Vina Sky, Kendra Spade and Cherie Deville. Space is limited to 10,000 people; so, if you’d like to sign up, I’d recommend doing it ASAP right here.

Naturally, there’s perhaps no one in the world more excited for the event than Jim Norton. The popular stand-up who has hosted the AVN Awards and has always been open about discussing all things sexual is hyping the event with just a dynamite pull quote. Check this beauty out…