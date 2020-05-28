Katee Sackhoff's Mandalorian Character: 5 Things To Know About Bo-Katan Before Season 2

The first season of The Mandalorian had a ridiculous amount of hype. It was the first live-action Star Wars series ever, debuting only on Disney's brand new streaming service. The show was a big deal, and for the most part, the show met the hype as it was very well regarded. It's hard to imagine how Season 2 would ever measure up. And yet, the second season may be even more hyped now that we know a whole collection of characters from other films and series will be appearing in the upcoming season. One of the most interesting is Katee Sackhoff, who will be not only appearing, but reprising her role as Bo-Katan Kryze.