Sega Exec Explains How Sonic The Hedgehog Movie’s Success Has Affected The Franchise

The team and I have been building the Sonic brand over the last five years and what may have been 'headwinds' initially when the new team was formed are turning to 'tailwinds' (strong support). From the inside, working on a brand that was viewed as 'nostalgic' previously that has become very 'relevant' is like pushing on a big snowball ball to help it gain speed and then it starts picking up momentum and starts rolling faster and faster--and then suddenly it's about just trying to keep up.