Henry Cavill Reportedly Gearing Up To Return As Superman

With the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.k.a. The Snyder Cut, hitting HBO Max next year, fans of Henry Cavill’s Superman were guaranteed at least one more appearance from him, as we’d get to see him in a different light compared to how he was depicted in Justice League’s theatrical cut. Still, for a long time we’d been in the dark about what was next for Superman, and it was even reported in September 2018 that Cavill would no longer play him, a claim to which Warner Bros issued a cagey response.