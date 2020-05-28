Following The Irishman, Martin Scorsese Is Returning To Streaming For New Movie

When it was revealed that Martin Scorsese's last movie, The Irishman was going to be a movie made specifically for Netflix, it was a huge move. One of the most popular directors in Hollywood for decades, a name that was synonymous with the mere concept of the theatrical experience, was going to release a movie that basically you would have to watch on TV. And it was a gangster epic, a movie right in the classic Scorsese wheelhouse. Well, it looks like maybe Martin Scorsese will get to explore streaming yet again, because his next movie looks to be going to Apple TV+.