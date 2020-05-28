Logan Director Explains Why Hugh Jackman Didn’t Rock Wolverine’s Iconic Mask

With the X-Men now under the care of Marvel Studios due to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, Kevin Feige hasn’t stopped thinking about how to introduce the mutants into the MCU. So we know they'll appear eventually, and since many of the superheroes in the MCU wear costumes, there’s a high probability that the X-Men and Wolverine will too. I mean, if they can pull off Captain America’s costume, then Wolverine shouldn’t be that hard, right? I guess we'll have to wait and see to know for sure.