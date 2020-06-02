No Big Deal, Just Some Cool Godzilla Concept Art That Never Got Used

Wow, after comparing these awesome concepts to the Godzilla in 1998, my heart aches a little. I can't help but wonder what might have been if the 1994 Godzilla movie was released with this fantastic art by Stan Winston.

The story behind the 1994 Godzilla is rather fascinating. According to Vulture, the movie was in full production with a script written, designs in progress, and director Jan De Bont ready to go. However, Jan De Bont and the studio clashed, causing him to abandon the project and go make Speed, instead. Eventually, Roland Emmerich came on board and scrapped the 1994 script entirely.