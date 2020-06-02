No Big Deal, Just Some Cool Godzilla Concept Art That Never Got Used

Leave a Comment
Before the 2014 Godzilla reboot released, many of us in the States old enough to remember might recall the 1998 Godzilla flop with the totally wild Godzilla design. However, you might not know that there was an unreleased 1994 Godzilla movie and now we get to see the super cool Godzilla concept art they made for it.
In this planned 1994 Godzilla, legendary movie effects creator Stan Winston, known for his work a little movie called Jurassic Park, was signed on to create Godzilla. Well, now we get a little taste of what that might have been like. The Stan Winston School recently shared unused art by Stan Winston on their social media. Check it out:
Wow, after comparing these awesome concepts to the Godzilla in 1998, my heart aches a little. I can't help but wonder what might have been if the 1994 Godzilla movie was released with this fantastic art by Stan Winston.
The story behind the 1994 Godzilla is rather fascinating. According to Vulture, the movie was in full production with a script written, designs in progress, and director Jan De Bont ready to go. However, Jan De Bont and the studio clashed, causing him to abandon the project and go make Speed, instead. Eventually, Roland Emmerich came on board and scrapped the 1994 script entirely.
Over the terrifying monster’s long history in international cinema, Godzilla’s design has evolved and morphed with time. Last year one Godzilla fan made artwork depicting his gradually change and while a lot of the features have stayed the same, his height definitely changed. In the 1954 version, he was 164 feet, but many of the later Godzilla designs, like in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, would have him at a towering 393 feet.
With the latest American remake of Godzilla, directed by Gareth Edwards, you might think that the same Godzilla design would be used for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but that wasn’t the case. Director Michael Dougherty put a lot of thought into the design of Godzilla for his movie, especially tweaking and emphasizing his spikes to look more like the 1954 version.
Now, many Godzilla fans are eagerly waiting the epic bout between Godzilla and King Kong in the upcoming moving Godzilla vs. Kong, scheduled to be released on November 20, 2020. While the movie was delayed last year, director Adam Wingard said earlier this year that it’s on the home stretch now.
It’ll be interesting to see if Adam Wingard decides to keep the Godzilla design mostly intact from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, or if he’ll shake things up and throw his own spin on the monster. Whatever that design turns out to be, it’ll likely be killer.