DC Fan Art Imagines Superman Vs. The Rock’s Black Adam

The DC Extended Universe is an ever-changing place, with the public having no way of predicting where Warner Bros. will take the massive franchise. There are a handful of very exciting projects coming down the pipeline, including the Black Adam movie. But the DCEU also took an unprecedented turn, when it was revealed that the Snyder Cut was coming to HBO Max, and Henry Cavill was reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Superman in a future blockbuster. Fans are hoping they might see Superman and Black Adam come to blows on the big screen, and now fan art has made that into a reality.