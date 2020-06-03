DC Fan Art Imagines Superman Vs. The Rock’s Black Adam

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is an ever-changing place, with the public having no way of predicting where Warner Bros. will take the massive franchise. There are a handful of very exciting projects coming down the pipeline, including the Black Adam movie. But the DCEU also took an unprecedented turn, when it was revealed that the Snyder Cut was coming to HBO Max, and Henry Cavill was reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Superman in a future blockbuster. Fans are hoping they might see Superman and Black Adam come to blows on the big screen, and now fan art has made that into a reality.
Superman is known for being one of the most popular heroes in DC comics, with his myriad abilities and near invulnerability. But Shazam villain Black Adam is similarly powerful, with Dwayne Johnson previously stated that he's at about equal strength to the Man of Steel. With Henry Cavill possibly returning to the DCEU and the Black Adam, fans are hoping to see the two characters clash on the big screen. Now we can imagine what that might look like thanks to fan art. Check it out below.
Ok, this needs to happen now. Superman and Black Adam seem like great foils for each other in battle, and the above image shows how epic in scale their clash could end up being. We already saw massive destruction during the Kryptonian conflicts during Man of Steel, so it would be even more interesting to see a juggernaut with different abilities go toe to toe with Henry Cavill's hero.
This awesome piece of fan art comes to us from the social media of Boss Logic. He's known for rendering artist featuring fan castings, as well as hopes of what might happen in franchises like the MCU and DCEU. The above image is yet another epic piece of art, imagining what a conflict between Superman and Black Adam could be like. And from Boss Logic's perspective, it looks like Henry Cavill's hero might have the upper hand in that crossover.
The disappointing performance of Justice League brought the DCEU's plans to a screeching halt. Plans for crossovers and spinoffs were quickly abandoned, with Ben Affleck also retiring from the role of Batman in the process. Rumors quickly swirled around that Henry Cavill would be following suit after playing Superman for three movies. But he's reportedly in talks to return to his role as Clark Kent, although it's unclear exactly how/when.
Black Adam has had a long road to theaters, one that goes back a decade according to Dwayne Johnson himself. The wrestler turned actor first started talks about the villain-centric blockbuster back in 2008, so he's obviously prepared to don the character's iconic costume and join the DC Extended Universe. It appeared that them movie was finally going to start production in August/September. Although now that film sets have been shut down and the entertainment industry is at a standstill, there's no telling when Black Adam actually begin filming.
Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that Black Adam and Superman will actually meet up within the DC Extended Universe. The Justice League sequel would have given villains a league of their own, although that project was ultimately scrapped. There's no indication that Warner Bros. is attempting to get another massive crossover movie produced for the DCEU, so only time will tell exactly how things change moving forward.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.