The Weeknd’s Black Panther Lawsuit Has Reached Its Conclusion

Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed against musical artists The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, as a track from their Black Panther soundtrack was accused of infringing on the copyright of a pre-existing song. That case didn’t take long to resolve, as only a couple of months later, a decision has been made to dismiss the dispute, to the satisfaction of both parties.