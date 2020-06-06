Logan Fan Art Puts Dafne Keen Into Wolverine’s Iconic Costume

Many would agree that James Mangold’s Logan was a success for several reasons. The film succeeded in ending the journey of Hugh Jackman’s character and adding something new to the superhero genre. The movie also introduced audiences to a new character in the form of Laura Kinney/X-23, played by Dafne Keene. Many were no doubt hoping to see Keene suit up and take on the mantle of Wolverine herself someday. However, with Fox’s X-Men franchise nearing its end, that’s unlikely to happen. But thanks to a fan, we now have an idea of what Laura’s Wolverine could’ve looked like.