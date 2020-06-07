Would Star Wars’ Jar Jar Binks Actor Return? Here’s What He Said

The past few years have brought us a wealth of new Star Wars content. Even though Disney seems to be attempting to (sort of) slow its roll with its franchise expansion, there’s always some kind of discussion happening about what they could, or should, do next. That’s true of both new stories and of how Disney could reincorporate old characters into the fray -- and when a fan asked if Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best if he’d be willing to make another appearance, he had a surprising answer.