Ben Affleck's Kids Left The Perfect Ana De Armas-Centric Surprise In Front Of His House

Leave a Comment
In the latest evidence that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship is being accepted by his ex Jennifer Garner and their three kids, over the weekend, two members of the Affleck clan left a funny surprise on their famous dad’s lawn. It was none other than one of those giant cardboard cutouts you can buy as a gag gift.
I don’t know where the lifesize cardboard cutout came from initially, but last week two of Ben Affleck’s kids with Jennifer Garner, Samuel (8) and Seraphina (11), took a walk with their famous dad while carrying around a cardboard cutout of his new girlfriend, none other than No Time to Die’s Ana de Armas. The real de Armas was also along for the walk, which did not include the couple’s eldest daughter Violet, 14.
This isn’t the first time Ben’s kids have bonded with his new love interest, but it is the first time a cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas was involved. Per the Daily Mail, who caught the jaunt on camera, the walk culminated and the next day the cardboard cutout of the movie star was spotted sitting up on the lawn outside of Ben Affleck’s house for all the people driving by to admire it.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas first met on the set of Deep Water in 2019. Rumors they may be dating began circulating on the interwebs earlier this year. Finally, on Ana de Armas’ birthday in May, the actress made things officially official and shared a post also featuring her new partner on social media.
Since then, she has been seen spending time with Ben Affleck and the kids as the world has started slowly opening up again. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Jennifer Garner is supportive of the relationship, although she has not made a statement about her former husband’s love life yet. Instead, she’s spent time in isolation sharing household tasks that she’s been involved in as well as supporting Black Lives Matter.
We’ll finally see more of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ chemistry when Deep Water, a thriller about a couple in a loveless marriage, heads to theaters later in 2020. As long as nothing else changes with the upcoming theatrical schedule, we should be able to catch the movie in November of next year. Hopefully Affleck and de Armas will still be an item then, or that’s going to be an interesting few weeks of press for the two notable Hollywood stars.
Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have actually been separated for five years at this point, as they initially split in 2015, though the divorce wasn’t finalized until 2018. Affleck previously dated producer Lindsay Shookus, while Jennifer Garner has a much more under-the-radar relationship with John C. Miller, of Cali Group.