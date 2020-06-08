Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Reveals Awesome Look For Cantina Band

Leave a Comment
It's almost hard to believe it, but the Star Wars franchise as we know it has come to an end. While the property will continue through live-action shows on Disney+ and eventually new movies, the Skywalker Saga that began with A New Hope has been given an ending. J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker provided said ending, but there are plenty of projects that ended up on the cutting room floor ahead of its release. And new concept art revealed a Cantina band rocking a bold look.
Cantinas are a meeting place in the Star Wars galaxy, and a great place to do some shady dealings. A New Hope's Mos Eisley Cantina (and its theme song) is perhaps the most iconic, but we've seen plenty of others throughout the franchise. And it looks like The Rise of Skywalker could have had a new Cantina band, at least according to new concept art. Check it out below.
Well, this is awesome. It looks like J.J. Abrams toyed with the idea of another cantina band in The Rise of Skywalker, given their long history within the franchise. But in the end, Episode IX had a ton of narrative ground to cover, and plenty of early ideas didn't come to fruition.
This art comes to us from the social media of artist Adam Brockbank. He works with major studio blockbusters as a concept artist, helping the director and crew find a visual language during the development stage of production. Brockbank has a handful of Star Wars credits under his belt: The Rise of Skywalker, The Last Jedi, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. He's been sharing plenty of concept art for The Rise of Skywalker lately, including scarier version of Dark Rey as well as an alternate version of the movie's ending.
J.J. Abrams proved how much he loved and honored Star Wars' history with cantinas during The Force Awakens. Because when Finn, Han, and Rey seek out Maz Kanata in her castle on Takodana, there's a band and a new cantina song. What's more, Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel MIranda actually collaborated with Abrams on the track, with the two even singing it live on the streets of New York following the movie's release.
Cantinas have already been prominently featured in Disney+'s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The show's title character often does business in a bar full of assassins. Additionally, his travel with The Child eventually landed him in a bar, where he met former Shocktrooper Carasynthia Dune and Baby Yoda infamously sipped on some soup.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ultimately wrapped up not only the trilogy sequel, but the overarching Skywalker Saga that began back with A New Hope. This was no easy task for J.J. Abrams, and there were some naysayers who were unhappy with the movie's contents and accused it of fan service. But in the end, The Rise of Skywalker managed to make a ton of money at the box office, opening up the franchise to new stories disconnected from the Skywalker legacy.
