Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Reveals Awesome Look For Cantina Band

It's almost hard to believe it, but the Star Wars franchise as we know it has come to an end. While the property will continue through live-action shows on Disney+ and eventually new movies, the Skywalker Saga that began with A New Hope has been given an ending. J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker provided said ending, but there are plenty of projects that ended up on the cutting room floor ahead of its release. And new concept art revealed a Cantina band rocking a bold look.