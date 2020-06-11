Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Broom Boy Finally Speaks Out About Why He's Not In The Rise Of Skywalker

Whether you loved or hated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker we can all pretty much agree that there were a lot of elements that were set up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi which the follow up film chose not to deal with. The only question is whether or not that was a good thing. One of those elements was the idea of the democratization of The Force. This concept was personified in The Last Jedi by the character known as Broom Boy, an unnamed child who shows he has Force abilities in the movie's final scene. And Broom Boy himself seems to wish this had been dealt with more as well, as he certainly wouldn't have said no to coming back for Episode IX.