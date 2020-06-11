Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Broom Boy Finally Speaks Out About Why He's Not In The Rise Of Skywalker

Leave a Comment
Whether you loved or hated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker we can all pretty much agree that there were a lot of elements that were set up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi which the follow up film chose not to deal with. The only question is whether or not that was a good thing. One of those elements was the idea of the democratization of The Force. This concept was personified in The Last Jedi by the character known as Broom Boy, an unnamed child who shows he has Force abilities in the movie's final scene. And Broom Boy himself seems to wish this had been dealt with more as well, as he certainly wouldn't have said no to coming back for Episode IX.
Broom Boy is actually a young actor named Temirlan Blaev and he was recently interviewed on Jamie Stangroom's YouTube Channel. Blaev reveals in the interview that he didn't know if there was a chance he could return in the next movie as he, like the rest of us, wasn't sure if his character was actually somebody who was going to be important, or if he was just symbolic. According to the actor...
I wasn’t sure because it could have been, yes, he would’ve continued my story, how Rey would have trained me or helped me in some way. But then at the same time, am I really that important? Am I someone big or am I really just a boy, a lucky boy in a galaxy far, far away? A lot of people were asking me [about returning], and I said, ‘We’ll have to wait and see if I get called back. But I guess I kind of understand why it happened.
It seems quite clear from the differences between the leaked Colin Trevorrow script and the actual J.J. Abrams movie that we got that there was no specific plan for where Star Wars Episode IX was set to go, so a character like Broom Boy, who's actual character name is Temiri Blagg, a Star Wars-ization of the actor's own name, certainly could have shown up again as easily as not. However, as Temirlan Blaev himself says, he understood that the idea behind his character wasn't necessarily that he was important but rather that he was a stand-in for the fact that there were many others in the galaxy who could use the Force.
Of course, just because we didn't see the character in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker doesn't mean we'll never see him again. Temirlan Blaev is open to the idea of his character popping up again in the Star Wars universe, and he's up for that if and when it happens.
Yeah, there could be a chance to actually continue the story of the character. I think it could happen. Yeah, I would be up for it.
And who knows? At this point beyond a prequel book series and a second season of The Mandalorian we know very little about what the future of Star Wars will be. Maybe we could see this character again down the road.