Disney+ Is Hiding A Bunch Of Movies From Kids, But Why?

There is no other movie studio in the world quite like Walt Disney Studios. When you use the phrase "Disney Movie," you might be talking about an animated film or a live-action one, or maybe it features superheroes or pirates, but you're always talking about movies that are suitable for just about everyone. No other studio has that sort of relationship with the films it produces.