How No Time To Die Picks Up After Spectre, According To Moneypenny Actress Naomie Harris

No Time To Die has a lot of various duties it’s planning to execute in theaters this November. It’s the final film of Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond, while also being one of the earliest postponed films of 2020’s film market. But most importantly, it’s going to bring the story that’s started in 2006’s Casino Royale to a thrilling conclusion. On top of all of that hype, No Time To Die has a five year gap (both in the real world and that of the story), which has given Naomie Harris’ Moneypenny some time to develop as more of a fixture in the world of modern Bond.