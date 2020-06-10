Gone With The Wind Skyrockets On Amazon Following HBO Max Suspension

You might be asking how so many copies of Gone with the Wind are starting to live up to the film’s very name right about now. Especially when it looks like the decision to remove most of the DC Comics movies canon hasn’t yielded similar results. Well, it’s because of two key factors, and it all starts with the initial announcement. When it was reported that HBO Max was removing the film, due to the current climate of events surrounding racism in the United States, it sounded like the service was taking the film down for good. This turned out to be false, as the Clark Gable/Vivian Leigh starring classic was merely being suspended until it could be reinstated with some further historical context in place.