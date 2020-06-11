Harry Potter’s Emma Watson And More Respond After J.K. Rowling’s Comments About Transgender Women

Leave a Comment
The Harry Potter franchise has entertained the public for decades, with the Wizarding World expanding through books, movies, theme parks, and even a Broadway play. This magical property comes from the mind of author J.K. Rowling, who became a household name when the Harry Potter novels became a sensation. The author is at the center of a controversy of her own, due to comments she's made about the transgender community. Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne have both come out against Rowling's transphobic comments, and now Emma Watson has made her own response.
Aside from her career as an actress, Emma Watson is known for her advocacy work. So when J.K. Rowling made her controversial comments about sex and gender that seemingly invalidated the transgender community, Harry Potter fans were eager to see how the Little Women actress would respond. Watson tweeted out her thoughts along with sharing a donation she'd made, saying:
Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.
Hermione has spoken. Despite her working relationship with J.K. Rowling, Emma Watson used her platform to stand in solidarity with the transgender community. While the Harry Potter scribe has doubled down on her thoughts with a lengthy letter, more figures from the Wizarding World are speaking out in support of trans people.
Emma Watson shared her thoughts over on Twitter, following the precedent set by the likes of Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne. While all three of the actors have worked with J.K. Rowling and benefitted from her vision, they still felt strongly enough to use their voices and make it abundantly clear that they support the transgender community.
Ginny Weasley actress Bonne Wright also took to social media in response to J.K. Rowling's continued controversy. She put out another message of support, saying:
The starring cast of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises are one by one responding to J.K. Rowling's controversial comments. The Harry Potter series is one of the most popular book franchises of all time, so J.K. Rowling has a significant influence and audience. It's for this reason that fans are so disappointed with her comments about the trans community, and why so many have spoken out against it.
Universal Parks hosts the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a massively popular set of attractions that brings fans directly into Harry Potter's world with locations like Hogwarts and Diagon Alley. Universal Parks & Resorts put out its own statement in response to J.K. Rowling's controversial comments, which reads:
Our core values include diversity, inclusion and respect for all our guests, as well as our team members. Our theme parks are places where people and families of all types are welcome to enjoy their time together. Beyond that, we have no further comment.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is moving forward with the Fantastic Beasts franchise, starring Eddie Redmayne. While Redmayne spoke out against J.K. Rowling's comments in solidarity with the transgender community, he'll have to work with the author once the threequel starts filming. Warner Bros. put out a statement as well, which reads:
The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues. Warner Bros.’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world. We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content.
While not admonishing J.K. Rowling's comments, both Warner Bros. and Universal seem committed to being an inclusive place. This includes making it a safe and supportive environment for the transgender community, which is a marginalized group that must already deal with so much adversity.
The Harry Potter franchise is currently set to continue with Fantastic Beasts 3, which is currently set to hit theaters in November 12th, 2021. Although the movie's delay in filming may affect its release date. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.