Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest Trailer: Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Try To Sing Their Way To The Top

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is set within the titular song contest, with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams' character as hopeful singers from Iceland. Lars and Sigrit's band Fire Saga are the laughing stock of their country's music scene, but somehow end up being the only group that can join Eurovision and represent Iceland. As you can imagine, plenty of hijinks will ensue.

