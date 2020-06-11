Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest Trailer: Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Try To Sing Their Way To The Top

Leave a Comment
Will Ferrell has had a long and celebrated career in comedy, putting his signature high energy performance into countless projects over the years including Anchorman, Step Brothers, and Talladega Nights. Ferrell is heading to streaming with his upcoming Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which he also wrote and produced. He stars in the movie alongside Rachel McAdams, with the first trailer just arriving online. And it looks bonkers.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is set within the titular song contest, with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams' character as hopeful singers from Iceland. Lars and Sigrit's band Fire Saga are the laughing stock of their country's music scene, but somehow end up being the only group that can join Eurovision and represent Iceland. As you can imagine, plenty of hijinks will ensue.
Check out the trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga below.
I don't know about you guys, but I'm kind of sold on this one. The trailer for Eurovision Song Contest looks like it'll have some peak Will Ferrell, including his share of pratfalls and physical comedy. Let's break down exactly what we're being shown for Netflix's upcoming movie.
The trailer opens up on Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell's characters Lars and Sigrit, who have always dreamed of competing in Eurovision. There's just one problem: they're not particularly strong musicians. We see their band Fire Saga being booed at a local bar, and it looks like perhaps they're too old to finally achieve their goal.
But for some unseen reason, Iceland fails to produce a better group to put into Eurovision. That allows the film's protagonists to finally get their shot, and there will plenty of roadblocks in their way to superstardom. This includes being insulted by those in charge, and dealing with stiff musical competition from around the world.
This first trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga also sets up the comedy's antagonist: Downton Abbey and Legion actor Dan Stevens. He continually taunts the pair, while also trying to seduce Rachel McAdams' character. Another character who presents a conflict is Lars' father Erick, played by 007 himself Pierce Brosnan. Erick clearly does not support his son, with Will Ferrell explaining their relationship to hilarious results.
As previously stated, Will Ferrell is intimately involved in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Aside from starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, he also wrote it alongside Andrew Steele. Ferrell is also credits as a producer on the film, so it's clear that the iconic comedian greatly contributed to Eurovision Song Contest. We'll just have to wait and see how things fall into place when the movie arrives on Netflix.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga will be available to stream June 26th on Netflix. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.