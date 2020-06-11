Paddington 3 Is Losing Its Director, But There’s Good News

While it remains to be seen what sort of shenanigans Paddington will get into during his next big screen adventure, one can presume that the bear will be accompanied by his family and perhaps even a few other supporting characters from the previous two movies. In addition to Ben Whishaw voicing the title bear (a duty he’s continued with in the animated series The Adventures of Paddington), the main cast from the first two Paddington movies included Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Julie Walters and Peter Capaldi.