Wow, Kevin Smith And Ethan Suplee's Reunion Photo Really Shows Off Their Dramatic Weight Loss

MALLRATS TOO! On the left is me and @ethansuplee in 1995, from the hot tub photo we took while making #Mallrats! On the right is me and #ethansuplee 2 weeks ago, when Ethan brought every one of his many muscles to my house to record both a new episode of #smodcast AND a new episode of Ethan’s podcast, #americanglutton! After a quarter of a century and half a dozen flicks together, we talk about our wayward journeys to becoming *lesser* men, so to speak. We talk movies, Scorsese, #twilightofthemallrats, comfort eating, intermittent fasting, working out and what it’s like to lose a lot of weight yet somehow still feel forever fat. Have you been thinking of dropping weight? Get inspired by a pair of guys who’ve lost hundreds of pounds between them! If you wanna hear the shows in the order we recorded, listen to #americangluttonpodcast first, then SModcast. #KevinSmith #ethansupleetransformation #diet #weightlossjourney #weightloss #mallrats #mallrats2