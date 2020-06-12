Star Wars Has An Official Map, And I Can't Look Away

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Star Wars is arguably the biggest film franchise of all time, with decades of filmmaking and generations of hardcore fans eager to consume each new release from the galaxy far, far away. The property is constantly being expanded through video games, TV shows and movies, which introduce new colorful planets. An official map for Star Wars' galaxy recently revealed each planet's location, and I can't look away.
The Star Wars franchise has spanned 11 movies, multiple animated series, as well as The Mandalorian. As such, the fans have seen countless planets throughout the years, usually without any understanding of where these worlds are in relation to each other. But the answers are finally here thanks to an official map, and the franchise's locations might actually surprise you. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? The galaxy far, far away suddenly feels a bit closer, now that the fandom can truly understand the location of some of the franchise's most iconic planets. While some are surprisingly close to each other, this map truly shows the isolation of other locations like Ach-to.
The above Star Wars map comes to us from Reddit, taken off the upcoming book Star Wars: Traveler's Guide to Batuu. The book will greatly expand the mythos of Batuu, a location for The Galaxy's Edge theme parks. The contents are officially canon in the franchise, including this fascinating map for the galaxy. Let's break down what we're being shown here.
As you can see, the Star Wars galaxy has a circular core, as well as the system's various rims. The Galaxy's capital Coruscant is at the center, alongside Leia's ill-fated home planet Alderaan and Corellia from Solo: A Star Wars Story. It's the heart of the galaxy, with more wild roads arriving the father out you go from the core.
The father you move form the galaxy's core, the more familiar locations you'll see. Since Star Wars focuses on a scrappy group of rebels, they've traveled and set up base across the far planets in order to keep away from Empire/First Order. In the Colonies section of the map you'll find Jakku, where Rey was left as a child and eventually introduced in The Force Awakens. But most of the most iconic settings are actually in the Outer Rim, on the outskirts of the galaxy.
Star Wars fans can re-watch the Skywalker Saga in its entirety on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
Moviegoers who want to know where there favorite planets are located can explore the edges of the map. Luke's hidden planet Ach-to is truly isolated, although it's strangely close to the location of Starkiller base. If they just found Luke, he might have been able to help the group and save Han Solo. That one hurts.
Tatooine is similarly isolated on the bottom right of the map, revealing the planet isn't far from Rogue One's Scarif. Meanwhile, the top right of the official Star Wars map includes the Rebel base Yavin as well as the home of Darth Vader's fiery castle, Dathomir. Mandalore is nearby as well, which should presumably factor into Season 2 of The Mandalorian.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Star Wars as the franchise's future becomes clear. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.