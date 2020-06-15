James Gunn Reveals Hilarious Story Behind The Suicide Squad’s Title

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is a fascinating place that is constantly being expanded and changed. While Warner Bros. struggled to get the shared universe off the ground, the past few releases have all been critical successes. There are some exciting projects coming down the pipeline, including James Gunn's DC debut The Suicide Squad. The upcoming movie is a sequel/soft reboot of David Ayer's original Suicide Squad, with only one small word separating the two movie titles. And now Gunn has explained the funny story behind his movie's name.
James Gunn was able to make his way to the DCEU when the writer/director was briefly fired from Marvel and his gig helming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The visionary filmmaker was able to pick any DC property he wanted to make into a film, and went with The Suicide Squad because of his love for the team in the comics. Gunn was recently asked if the movie's name has the potential to be changed in the future, which he responded to by sharing a tidbit of insider information. As he put it,
I brought it up kiddingly once and Warners and the producers liked it. There’s not much chance of changing it, but you never know.
Talk about trusting your instincts. While James Gunn wasn't seriously pitching The Suicide Squad as the title for his upcoming DC blockbusters, the powers that be actually responded to it. And just like that The Suicide Squad was born, with just one word separating it from its 2016 predecessor.
James Gunn shared this insider information over on his personal Instagram. Despite his checkered past on social media, Gunn regularly uses the Twitter and Instagram to directly communicate with the fans, including impromptu Q&As. The filmmaker has been gifting the public with small tidbits of information regarding The Suicide Squad, helping to steadily build anticipation for the movie in the process. And now we know how The Suicide Squad landed its simple title: by a joke that landed with the right people.
Rather than going for a flashy title or adding a colon/subtitle, James Gunn and the DC powers that be landed on a simple title for the villain-centric blockbuster. The Suicide Squad might not sound different from David Ayer's original movie, but Gunn is sure to bring his director's vision to the project. After all, his taste in music, dance moves, and sense of humor are all intrinsically connected with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
Unfortunately, there's no indication as to what exactly James Gunn has in store for The Suicide Squad. The blockbuster might already be in the can, but the movie's plot is being kept under wraps. Gunn has assembled a killer cast of A-list talent to bring the project to life, although the majority of their roles are a mystery. But one thing is sure: they're not all going to survive the next mission alive.
The Suicide Squad is currently expected to arrive in theaters on August 6th, 2021.