Scream 5’s David Arquette Is Really Trying To Keep The Movie’s Secrets

Not much is known about Scream 5 at this point, but you can bet that fans are chomping at the bit to learn more about the next installment in the popular slasher franchise. One thing that is known is that David Arquette will be reprising his role as Dewey Riley, and he can’t wait to get started. But if you’re hoping for the actor to spill some details on the project, you’re out of luck, as he has a pretty good reason not to spoil things:
They announced it, the contract that they sent me, literally I think it has, 'Ghostface comes to your house,' if you break it. Like, that's it, it's done, you're gone. It's an intense contract, so I'm not really sure about what I'm allowed to say or talk about. But I'm really excited to be a part of it and really excited to get together with Kevin Williamson who blessed it, and these incredible new filmmakers. So, I don't know. I've got such a big mouth that I can't talk about anything.
It definitely sounds like David Arquette has been provided with some firm motivation to not share details about Scream 5. Of course, while the actor was only joking when he spoke with the Associated Press, his comments do represent the amount of secrecy that typically comes with high-profile projects.
What we do know about Scream 5, at this point, is that the film will be directed by Ready or Not helmers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, while series creator Kevin Williamson will serve as executive producer. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will also be taking up writing duties from Williamson. If things go as planned, the film could begin shooting this fall in Wilmington, North Carolina. Of course, this all depends on how well safety protocols have been established in the state in the wake of the global health crisis.
In addition, there’s a good chance that Arquette won’t be the only original actor to be returning for the sequel. Neve Campbell has confirmed that she’s currently in talks to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott. Meanwhile, both Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy have also expressed interest in returning as Stu Macher and Randy Meeks.
The fact that David Arquette is doing his best to avoid sharing too much information bodes well for Scream 5 going forward. There are certainly other cases in which the stars of massive franchises have spoiled major plot points from an upcoming film. For many movie buffs, stars like Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo probably come to mind.
Due to these uncertain times, it may be a while before we get any concrete information on Scream 5. An official release date has yet to be announced, but it’s likely that any date that was targeted is now being reconsidered.
