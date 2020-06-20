Eddie Murphy: 7 Nutty Facts About The Dolemite Is My Name Star

Barack Obama Motivated Eddie Murphy To Return To Stand-Up

Fans of Eddie Murphy's stand-up comedy dating back to the early 1980s rejoiced at the announcement that he would be returning to the stage for the first time since 1987, along with the news of possible a Netflix special on the horizon. Apparently, we have Barack Obama to thank for it. While speaking to Stephen Colbert on Late Show about his his visit to the White House in 2015 after receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Murphy mentioned (in his best impersonation of the former United States president) that one of the first things he asked him was, "When are you going to get back into stand-up?" leading him to eventually consider the possibility.