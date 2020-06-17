The Movies That Are Actually Hitting Theaters Before Tenet

While Tenet is certainly a highly-anticipated movie and will surely draw a lot of folks in, it’s not the first new movie that will hit conventional theaters since the likes of Bloodshot, The Hunt and others had their releases cut short (though The Wretched has done quite well for itself at drive-ins). Starting in early July, and assuming everything goes according to plan, there are some other new movies that people will be able to check out in a theatrical setting before Tenet arrives, which we’ve laid out below. (And no, we’re not counting the re-release of 2010’s Inception on July 17.)