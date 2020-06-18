First Snyder Cut Clip Of Justice League Just Dropped Thanks To Jason Momoa

Leave a Comment
Following Justice League's release in 2017, DC fans quickly mobilized in hopes of seeing director Zack Snyder's original vision for the blockbuster. Thus the Snyder Cut movement was born, steadily growing in momentum as the years went by and even the cast and crew eventually got on board. HBO Max decided to make it a reality, giving the visionary filmmaker $30 million or more to complete the project and release it to subscribers. And now we've got our first look at new footage courtesy of Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.
Jason Momoa was one of the first Justice League stars to join the Snyder Cut movement, helping to confirm its existence when the idea of the alternate cut was no more than a pipe dream. So it makes sense that the Game of Thrones alum would get to share the first glimpse at the Snyder Cut. My man. Check out the Snyder Cut footage below, which teases Darkseid's eventual appearance in the DC Extended Universe.
Do you hear that? It's the sound of countless DC fans rejoicing to finally get the first glimpse at Zack Snyder's unused Justice League footage. Darkseid was one of the many concepts that was left on the cutting room floor when Joss Whedon arrived to complete the project in time for its release date. But Snyder has been teasing the iconic villain's inclusion in the director's cut, with this brief scene showing Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman getting the news for the first time.
This clip from the Snyder Cut comes to us from the personal Instagram of Jason Momoa. Justice League marked the actor's first big debut as Aquaman, before eventually reprising his role in a successful spinoff. But it looks like he's as excited for Darkseid as the rest of us, and this first brief clip is pretty thrilling. Let's break down what we're being shown in the clip, which also doubles as a great bit of marketing for HBO Max.
One line of dialogue starts the video, which is entirely focused on Diana Prince's perspective. "The bell's already been rung. And they've heard it." It's unclear who is talking, although it does sound a bit like Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor. After all, he's the one who first made contact with Steppenwolf in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But that's just my theory at this point.
Eventually Diana turns her attention to a mural, which slowly comes to light as the brief sequence goes on. There we see an image of Darkseid, as the trembling voice teases that destruction is coming from the skies. As the music and tension builds, we see Darkseid in his full destructive glory just as Zack Snyder had previously teased it. It's a thrilling crescendo which should thrill the many DC fans who campaigned for the Snyder Cut in the years since Justice League's release.
This first bit of footage is certainty enticing and there's no telling what else we'll be shown as Zack Snyder and company get down to work with completing Justice League's the director's cut. But that brief clips certainly highlights how different the director's vision for the movie was. But once he left the set due to a personal tragedy, the movie changed, and plenty of characters were cut out entirely.
