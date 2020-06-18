First Snyder Cut Clip Of Justice League Just Dropped Thanks To Jason Momoa

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Following Justice League's release in 2017, DC fans quickly mobilized in hopes of seeing director Zack Snyder's original vision for the blockbuster. Thus the Snyder Cut movement was born, steadily growing in momentum as the years went by and even the cast and crew eventually got on board. HBO Max decided to make it a reality, giving the visionary filmmaker $30 million or more to complete the project and release it to subscribers. And now we've got our first look at new footage courtesy of Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.